Mechanics from the Netherlands Ministry of Defense’s 11th Air Mobile Brigade (Air Assault) worked one-on-one with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux Feb. 22-26 at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site, to prepare and make ready dozens of vehicles and equipment pieces to be used during the upcoming DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercise. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 07:04
|Photo ID:
|6532337
|VIRIN:
|210222-A-SM279-934
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|634.23 KB
|Location:
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21 [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21
LEAVE A COMMENT