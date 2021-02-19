U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joede Stonebraker, a 35th Surgical Operations Squadron clinical nurse, asks the panel of Majors a question on leadership during the last seminar of the First Term Officers Course (FTOC) at Misawa AB, Japan, Feb. 19, 2021. The conclusion of FTOC gave the attendees an opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance and mentoring from a panel of Field Grade Officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 19:55 Photo ID: 6531764 VIRIN: 210219-F-TG061-1030 Resolution: 5059x3614 Size: 4.74 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa hosts inaugural First Term Officer’s Course [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.