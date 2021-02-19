Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa hosts inaugural First Term Officer’s Course [Image 4 of 4]

    Misawa hosts inaugural First Term Officer’s Course

    JAPAN

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joede Stonebraker, a 35th Surgical Operations Squadron clinical nurse, asks the panel of Majors a question on leadership during the last seminar of the First Term Officers Course (FTOC) at Misawa AB, Japan, Feb. 19, 2021. The conclusion of FTOC gave the attendees an opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance and mentoring from a panel of Field Grade Officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    This work, Misawa hosts inaugural First Term Officer’s Course [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    FTOC
    First Term Officers Course

