Misawa hosts inaugural First Term Officer’s Course

U.S. Air Force Capt. Erin Candella, left, a 35th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy inpatient element chief, and Capt. Lea Hyman, right, a 35th Surgical Operations Squadron nurse anesthetist, participated in a group mentoring session during the Field Grade Officer’s panel during the First Term Officers Course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2021. The course helped officers network with each other and show what will be expected of them in their Air Force careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

