Misawa hosts inaugural First Term Officer’s Course

U.S. Air Force Company Grade Officers who attended the First Term Officers Course finished the course with a panel of Majors answering questions about their experiences as officers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2021. The three-day course taught the officers what the Air Force expects of them and provided them the opportunity to network with each other and experienced military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

