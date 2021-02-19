U.S. Air Force Maj. Jordan Siefkes, the 35th Contracting Squadron commander, answers a question during the Field Grade Officer’s panel as a final wrap up for the First Term Officers Course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2021. Eleven Company Grade Officers took the course that taught them how to check the Air Force portal, what resources the base has for them and their Airmen, how to manage their career plans and allowed them to network with seasoned experienced Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 19:55 Photo ID: 6531763 VIRIN: 210219-F-TG061-1026 Resolution: 5622x4016 Size: 3.8 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa hosts inaugural First Term Officer’s Course [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.