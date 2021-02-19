Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa hosts inaugural First Term Officer’s Course [Image 3 of 4]

    Misawa hosts inaugural First Term Officer’s Course

    JAPAN

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jordan Siefkes, the 35th Contracting Squadron commander, answers a question during the Field Grade Officer’s panel as a final wrap up for the First Term Officers Course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2021. Eleven Company Grade Officers took the course that taught them how to check the Air Force portal, what resources the base has for them and their Airmen, how to manage their career plans and allowed them to network with seasoned experienced Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    35th Fighter Wing
    FTOC
    First Term Officers Course

