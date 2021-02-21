President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight

The crew of the 89th Airlift Wing’s first African American Heritage Flight pose for a photo on the flightline at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The SAM Fox’s aircrew’s purpose was to celebrate Black history in aviation and the Air Force by flying a mission with an all-Black crew. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

