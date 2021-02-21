Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight [Image 4 of 5]

    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    The crew of the 89th Airlift Wing’s first African American Heritage Flight pose for a photo on the flightline at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The SAM Fox’s aircrew’s purpose was to celebrate Black history in aviation and the Air Force by flying a mission with an all-Black crew. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 19:25
    Photo ID: 6531754
    VIRIN: 210221-F-TM624-0252
    Resolution: 7865x4424
    Size: 18.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight
    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight
    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight
    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight
    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    President&rsquo;s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pilot
    89th Airlift Wing
    African American Heritage Flight
    C-37B Gulfstream
    black aircrew

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT