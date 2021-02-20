Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight [Image 5 of 5]

    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    Desmond Brown, Aviation Career Enrichment (ACE) student - age 17, is shown around the cockpit of a C-37B Gulfstream aircraft by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Harding, a 99th Airlift Squadron pilot, at Fulton County Airport in Atlanta, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. SAM Fox aircrew gave tours of the C-37B, which normally supports special airlift missions worldwide for high-ranking government and Department of Defense officials, to local Civil Air Patrol cadets, ACE students, parents and others in attendance. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

