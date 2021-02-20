Desmond Brown, Aviation Career Enrichment (ACE) student - age 17, is shown around the cockpit of a C-37B Gulfstream aircraft by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Harding, a 99th Airlift Squadron pilot, at Fulton County Airport in Atlanta, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. SAM Fox aircrew gave tours of the C-37B, which normally supports special airlift missions worldwide for high-ranking government and Department of Defense officials, to local Civil Air Patrol cadets, ACE students, parents and others in attendance. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 19:25
|Photo ID:
|6531755
|VIRIN:
|210220-F-TM624-0303
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.12 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight
