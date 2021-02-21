Jauhar El-Amin and his son, Saint El-Amin, age 8, checkout a C-37B Gulfstream aircraft during 89th Airlift Wing African American Heritage Flight’s stop at Clearwater, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The aircrew looked to inspire minority youth by having them engage pilots they could visually identify with during their 3-day training mission. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 19:25
|Photo ID:
|6531751
|VIRIN:
|210221-F-TM624-0242
|Resolution:
|4513x3224
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President's Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS
President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight
