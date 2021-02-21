Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    Jauhar El-Amin and his son, Saint El-Amin, age 8, checkout a C-37B Gulfstream aircraft during 89th Airlift Wing African American Heritage Flight’s stop at Clearwater, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The aircrew looked to inspire minority youth by having them engage pilots they could visually identify with during their 3-day training mission. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    pilots
    89th Airlift Wing
    African American Heritage Flight
    all-Black aircrew
    C-37B gulfstream

