President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight

Jauhar El-Amin and his son, Saint El-Amin, age 8, checkout a C-37B Gulfstream aircraft during 89th Airlift Wing African American Heritage Flight’s stop at Clearwater, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The aircrew looked to inspire minority youth by having them engage pilots they could visually identify with during their 3-day training mission. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

