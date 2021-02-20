Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight [Image 2 of 5]

    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Bailey, a 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants, explain his role on aircraft to group at Fulton County Airport, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. El-Amin and his team of 15 SAM Fox Airmen flew the 89th Airlift Wing’s first-ever African American Heritage Flight for a 3-day training mission, Feb. 19 – 21. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

