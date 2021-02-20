U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Bailey, a 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants, explain his role on aircraft to group at Fulton County Airport, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. El-Amin and his team of 15 SAM Fox Airmen flew the 89th Airlift Wing’s first-ever African American Heritage Flight for a 3-day training mission, Feb. 19 – 21. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
This work, President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
