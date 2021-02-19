U.S. Air Force Maj. Saj El-Amin, a 99th Airlift Squadron pilot, speaks to a crowd about 89th Airlift Wing history and recruitng at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The 89th AW African American Heritage Flight’s first stop of its 3-day training mission was Charleston where they met four other all-Black aircrews from various wings/bases. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 19:25 Photo ID: 6531753 VIRIN: 210219-F-TM624-0153 Resolution: 6778x4841 Size: 23.82 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.