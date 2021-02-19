Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President's Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight

    President’s Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Saj El-Amin, a 99th Airlift Squadron pilot, speaks to a crowd about 89th Airlift Wing history and recruitng at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The 89th AW African American Heritage Flight’s first stop of its 3-day training mission was Charleston where they met four other all-Black aircrews from various wings/bases. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 19:25
    Photo ID: 6531753
    VIRIN: 210219-F-TM624-0153
    Resolution: 6778x4841
    Size: 23.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, President's Wing celebrates its first all-Black crew heritage flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS

    president
    pilots
    89th Airlift Wing
    African American Heritage Flight
    all-Black aircrew
    C-37B gulfstream

