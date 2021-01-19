Makin Island Underway

INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniella Franco, an administrative specialist with the Command Element, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs Marines in sword handling for the corporals course aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, flagship of the Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 15th MEU, is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 by PO2 Kristopher Haley