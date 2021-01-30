INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Skyler Campbell directs an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6528974
|VIRIN:
|210130-N-GA608-1035
|Resolution:
|6387x3231
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 25 of 25], by PO3 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
