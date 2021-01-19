Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 21 of 25]

    Makin Island Underway

    INDIAN OCEAN

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniella Franco, left, an administrative specialist with the Command Element, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs Marines in sword handling for the corporals course aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, flagship of the Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 15th MEU, is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

