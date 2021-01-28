USS Makin Island Underway

210128-N-TF178-1084

INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Austin Koerner, an airframes mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs maintenance on an MV-22 Osprey aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

