    USS Makin Island Underway [Image 18 of 25]

    USS Makin Island Underway

    INDIAN OCEAN

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210128-N-TF178-1084
    INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Austin Koerner, an airframes mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs maintenance on an MV-22 Osprey aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 02:04
    Photo ID: 6528971
    VIRIN: 210128-N-TF178-1084
    Resolution: 5368x3579
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

