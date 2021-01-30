USS Makin Island Underway

INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2021) – An MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, idles on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

Date Taken: 01.30.2021
Photo by PO3 Aaron Sperle