U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Cummings, assigned to 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, completes his second repetition of the dead lift event during the Best Warrior Competition at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021. The ACFT empowers Soldiers to complete a variety of combat tasks which improve muscular strength, flexibility, and coordination. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ashleigh Maxwell)

