    Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 6]

    Best Warrior Competition

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Ashleigh Maxwell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Cummings, assigned to 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, prepares for the sprint-drag-carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Best Warrior Competition at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021. The ACFT is an upgraded version of the Army Physical Fitness Test which Soldiers are required to pass as part of their military service. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ashleigh Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 22:32
    Photo ID: 6528853
    VIRIN: 210222-A-BM014-002
    Resolution: 5896x3540
    Size: 10.5 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

