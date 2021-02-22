U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Cummings, assigned to 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, prepares for the sprint-drag-carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Best Warrior Competition at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021. The ACFT is an upgraded version of the Army Physical Fitness Test which Soldiers are required to pass as part of their military service. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ashleigh Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 22:32 Photo ID: 6528853 VIRIN: 210222-A-BM014-002 Resolution: 5896x3540 Size: 10.5 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.