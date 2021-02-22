U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jon Wixson, assigned to 166th Aviation Brigade, First Army Division West, executes hand release push-ups of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Best Warrior Competition at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021. In order to successfully complete the ACFT, Soldiers must achieve a minimum of 60 points in each of the six events. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ashleigh Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 22:33 Photo ID: 6528855 VIRIN: 210222-A-BM014-004 Resolution: 4764x3594 Size: 8.54 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.