U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jon Wixson, assigned to 166th Aviation Brigade, First Army Division West, prepares for the deadlift event of the Army Combat Fitness test during the Best Warrior Competition at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021. In order to earn the maximum of 100 points in the event, Soldiers must complete three repetitions of 340 lbs. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ashleigh Maxwell)

