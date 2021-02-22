U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jon Wixson, assigned to 166th Aviation Brigade, First Army Division West, participates in the sprint-drag-carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Best Warrior Competition at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021. The event is a test of strength, endurance, and capacity. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ashleigh Maxwell)

