U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jon Wixson, assigned to 166th Aviation Brigade, First Army Division West, participates in the sprint-drag-carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Best Warrior Competition at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021. The event is a test of strength, endurance, and capacity. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ashleigh Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 22:33
|Photo ID:
|6528854
|VIRIN:
|210222-A-BM014-003
|Resolution:
|5853x3800
|Size:
|11.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
