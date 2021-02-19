27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McLean and Brigade Commander Col. Robert Charlesworth display a plaque presented to McLean during a change of responsibility ceremony in Syracuse, New York, February 19. Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Garris assumed the role of the brigade's senior noncommissioned officer from McLean, who retired after 39 years of military service. (Army National Guard Photo by Capt. Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 09:20 Photo ID: 6527957 VIRIN: 210219-Z-A3538-1005 Resolution: 5961x3974 Size: 1.8 MB Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veteran Soldier retires after 39 years [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.