    Veteran Soldier retires after 39 years [Image 7 of 11]

    Veteran Soldier retires after 39 years

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Capt. Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Garris delivers remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony in Syracuse, New York, February 19. Garris assumed the role of the brigade's senior noncommissioned officer from Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McLean, who retired after 39 years of military service. (Army National Guard Photo by Capt. Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 09:20
    Photo ID: 6527953
    VIRIN: 210219-Z-A3538-1008
    Resolution: 2320x3480
    Size: 639.8 KB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran Soldier retires after 39 years [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McLean
    retirement
    New York Army National Guard
    Command Sgt. Major
    Anthony V. McLean

