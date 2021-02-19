Veteran Soldier retires after 39 years

27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Garris delivers remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony in Syracuse, New York, February 19. Garris assumed the role of the brigade's senior noncommissioned officer from Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McLean, who retired after 39 years of military service. (Army National Guard Photo by Capt. Avery Schneider)

