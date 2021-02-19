Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Garris receives the colors of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Col. Robert Charlesworth, the brigade's commander during a change of responsibility ceremony in Syracuse, New York, February 19. Garris assumed the role of the brigade's senior noncommissioned officer from Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McLean. (Army National Guard Photo by Capt. Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 09:20
|Photo ID:
|6527949
|VIRIN:
|210219-Z-A3538-1003
|Resolution:
|2692x4038
|Size:
|741.65 KB
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veteran Soldier retires after 39 years [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major Anthony V. McLean, Middletown resident, retires after 39 years of service
