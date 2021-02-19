Veteran Soldier retires after 39 years

Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Garris receives the colors of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Col. Robert Charlesworth, the brigade's commander during a change of responsibility ceremony in Syracuse, New York, February 19. Garris assumed the role of the brigade's senior noncommissioned officer from Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McLean. (Army National Guard Photo by Capt. Avery Schneider)

