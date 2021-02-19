Veteran Soldier retires after 39 years

Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McLean, former Command Sgt. Maj. of the 27th Infantry Brigade Team stands side-by-side with Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Garris, the brigade's new senior noncomissioned officer in Syracuse, New York, February 19. Garris assumed the senior NCO role from McLean during a change of responsibility ceremony at the brigade's headquarters. (Army National Guard Photo by Capt. Avery Schneider)

