New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. David Piwowarski and former 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McLean display the New York State Conspicuous Service Award presented to McLean during a change of responsibility ceremony in Syracuse, New York, February 19. Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Garris assumed the role of the 27th IBCT's senior noncommissioned officer from McLean, who retired after 39 years of military service. (Army National Guard Photo by Capt. Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 09:20
|Photo ID:
|6527951
|VIRIN:
|210219-Z-A3538-1006
|Resolution:
|6384x4256
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veteran Soldier retires after 39 years [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
