PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) – U.S. Navy Ensign Matt Molinari, from Bridgewater, N.J., looks through a telescopic alidade aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 20, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 04:14
|Photo ID:
|6527705
|VIRIN:
|210220-N-CU072-1023
|Resolution:
|5391x3594
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
