PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) – U.S. Navy Ensign Matt Molinari, from Bridgewater, N.J., looks through a telescopic alidade aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 20, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 04:14 Photo ID: 6527705 VIRIN: 210220-N-CU072-1023 Resolution: 5391x3594 Size: 1.16 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.