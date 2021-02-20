PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) – U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Yasmier Penton updates the flight deck status board in flight deck control aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 20, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 04:14 Photo ID: 6527704 VIRIN: 210220-N-CU072-1040 Resolution: 2389x3583 Size: 1.26 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.