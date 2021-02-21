PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2021) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during flight operations Feb. 21, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)
