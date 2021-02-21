PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2021) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during flight operations Feb. 21, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 04:14 Photo ID: 6527703 VIRIN: 210221-N-HI746-1323 Resolution: 4144x2763 Size: 1.6 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.