PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Richard Lapin, from Yankton, S.D., left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Christopher Oguntunde, from New Haven, Conn., check arresting gear netting in the aviation arresting gear shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 22, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)

