    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Deirdre Marsac 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Richard Lapin, from Yankton, S.D., left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Christopher Oguntunde, from New Haven, Conn., check arresting gear netting in the aviation arresting gear shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 22, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 04:14
    Photo ID: 6527702
    VIRIN: 210222-N-DK867-1044
    Resolution: 3585x2390
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
