Dover's First Space Force Guardians

Staff Sgt. David Diehl II, 436th Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of wing cybersecurity, displays his new United States Space Force tapes and service branch patch at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. Diehl was one of three members of Team Dover accepted into the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

