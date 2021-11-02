Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover's First Space Force Guardians [Image 5 of 5]

    Dover's First Space Force Guardians

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. David Diehl II, 436th Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of wing cybersecurity, displays his new United States Space Force tapes and service branch patch at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. Diehl was one of three members of Team Dover accepted into the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 20:58
    Photo ID: 6526032
    VIRIN: 210211-F-DA916-3036
    Resolution: 3603x2400
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover's First Space Force Guardians [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

