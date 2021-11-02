From left, 1st Lt. John McGrady, 436th Communications Squadron cyber operations flight commander, Staff Sgt. David Diehl II, 436th Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of wing cybersecurity and Senior Airman Michael Hack, 436th Communications Squadron client systems technician, stand at the conclusion of their commissioning and enlistment ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. The three members of Team Dover became the base’s first Space Force Guardians and will be reassigned to a Space Force command later this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

Date Posted: 02.19.2021
Dover's First Space Force Guardians