From left, 1st Lt. John McGrady, 436th Communications Squadron cyber operations flight commander, Staff Sgt. David Diehl II, 436th Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of wing cybersecurity and Senior Airman Michael Hack, 436th Communications Squadron client systems technician, stand at the conclusion of their commissioning and enlistment ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. The three members of Team Dover became the base’s first Space Force Guardians and will be reassigned to a Space Force command later this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 20:57
|Photo ID:
|6526031
|VIRIN:
|210211-F-DA916-3022
|Resolution:
|3603x2400
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover's First Space Force Guardians [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT