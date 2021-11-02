Dover's First Space Force Guardians

As his first act as a newly commissioned United States Space Force officer, 1st Lt. John McGrady, 436th Communications Squadron cyber operations flight commander, administers the oath of enlistment to Staff Sgt. David Diehl II, 436th Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of wing cybersecurity, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. The Airmen applied to join the Space Force in 2020 and were accepted in early 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

