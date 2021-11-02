Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover's First Space Force Guardians [Image 2 of 5]

    Dover's First Space Force Guardians

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    As his first act as a newly commissioned United States Space Force officer, 1st Lt. John McGrady, 436th Communications Squadron cyber operations flight commander, administers the oath of enlistment to Staff Sgt. David Diehl II, 436th Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of wing cybersecurity, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. The Airmen applied to join the Space Force in 2020 and were accepted in early 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    Space Force

