As his first act as a newly commissioned United States Space Force officer, 1st Lt. John McGrady, 436th Communications Squadron cyber operations flight commander, administers the oath of enlistment to Staff Sgt. David Diehl II, 436th Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of wing cybersecurity, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. The Airmen applied to join the Space Force in 2020 and were accepted in early 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 20:57
|Photo ID:
|6526029
|VIRIN:
|210211-F-DA916-3015
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover's First Space Force Guardians [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
