Dover's First Space Force Guardians

1st Lt. John McGrady, 436th Communications Squadron cyber operations flight commander, administers the oath of enlistment to Senior Airman Michael Hack, 436th Communications Squadron client systems technician, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. McGrady’s first act as a newly commissioned Space Force officer was to administer the oath of enlistment for two Airmen in his squadron who were also accepted into the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

