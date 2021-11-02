Dover's First Space Force Guardians

1st Lt. John McGrady, 436th Communications Squadron cyber operations flight commander, takes the oath of office commissions in the United States Space Force at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. McGrady became Dover’s very first Space Force Guardian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

