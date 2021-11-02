1st Lt. John McGrady, 436th Communications Squadron cyber operations flight commander, takes the oath of office commissions in the United States Space Force at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. McGrady became Dover’s very first Space Force Guardian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 20:57
|Photo ID:
|6526028
|VIRIN:
|210211-F-DA916-3006
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover's First Space Force Guardians [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT