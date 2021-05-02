Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Health updates COVID vaccine status

    Public Health updates COVID vaccine status

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Linda LaBonte Britt 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Members of the 66th Medical Squadron prepare to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those deemed eligible by the prioritization schema at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 12:54
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    by Linda LaBonte Britt

    safety
    health
    vaccine
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom AFB
    COVID

