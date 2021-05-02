Members of the 66th Medical Squadron prepare to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those deemed eligible by the prioritization schema at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 12:54
|Photo ID:
|6525296
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-GK203-241
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public Health updates COVID vaccine status [Image 5 of 5], by Linda LaBonte Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
