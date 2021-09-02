Senior Airman Alexandra Berumen, 66th Air Base Group administrative assistant, walks through snow at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 9. A memo distributed Feb. 8 to members of the workforce mandates all employees, performing official Department of Defense duties from any location other than their home, will wear facial coverings in accordance with the most current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 12:54 Photo ID: 6525293 VIRIN: 210209-F-GK203-332 Resolution: 4562x3258 Size: 6.03 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base leaders supplement SecDef mask policy [Image 5 of 5], by Linda LaBonte Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.