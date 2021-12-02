Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ALS graduates next generation of leaders virtually [Image 1 of 5]

    ALS graduates next generation of leaders virtually

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    The 66th Force Support Squadron’s Airman Leadership School held a virtual graduation ceremony for Air Force and Coast Guard students at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 11. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the course was held virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 12:54
    Photo ID: 6525291
    VIRIN: 210212-F-JW594-001
    Resolution: 828x621
    Size: 292.39 KB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS graduates next generation of leaders virtually [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ALS graduates next generation of leaders virtually
    Base leaders supplement SecDef mask policy
    Hanscom Blue Knights named best in command
    Air Force announces colonel promotions
    Public Health updates COVID vaccine status

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    Hanscom AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT