The 66th Force Support Squadron’s Airman Leadership School held a virtual graduation ceremony for Air Force and Coast Guard students at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 11. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the course was held virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 12:54
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
This work, ALS graduates next generation of leaders virtually [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
