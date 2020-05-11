Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom Blue Knights named best in command [Image 3 of 5]

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Linda LaBonte Britt 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Members from the 66th Security Forces squadron shoot during a Controlled F.O.R.C.E. training event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Nov. 5, 2020. The 66 SFS was recently named the Air Force Materiel Command Outstanding Small Size Security Forces Unit for 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 12:54
    Photo ID: 6525294
    VIRIN: 201105-F-GK203-226
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom Blue Knights named best in command [Image 5 of 5], by Linda LaBonte Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    66th Security Forces squadron
    Hanscom AFB
    Outstanding Small Size Security Forces Unit

