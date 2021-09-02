Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force announces colonel promotions

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Linda LaBonte Britt 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Katrina Stephens, 66th Air Base Group commander, presents a promotion certificate to Lt. Col. Charles Silvanic, Jr., 66 ABG deputy commander, during a presentation at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 12:54
    Photo ID: 6525295
    VIRIN: 210209-F-GK203-106
    Resolution: 4480x3200
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    This work, Air Force announces colonel promotions [Image 5 of 5], by Linda LaBonte Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion
    support
    U.S. Air Force
    commander
    Hanscom AFB
    66th Air Base Group

