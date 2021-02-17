B-1 Lancer heads to DM's Boneyard

A B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., flies over Tucson before landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Feb. 17, 2021 to be reassigned to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group’s storage induction area. The divesting of B-1s from the active fleet supports Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.’s accelerate, change or lose initiative by paving the way for the B-21 Raider. The Air Force is following through on the authorization provided in the National Defense Authorization Act. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Turnbull)

