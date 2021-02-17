Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1 Lancer heads to DM's Boneyard [Image 4 of 5]

    B-1 Lancer heads to DM's Boneyard

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    355th Wing

    A B-1 Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is guided to its designated parking spot on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Feb. 17, 2021. Divesting 17 B-1s, while retaining all of the associated maintenance manpower, allows Air Force Global Strike Command to focus maintenance and depot-level manpower on the remaining aircraft. The Air Force is following through on the authorization provided in the National Defense Authorization Act. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Turnbull)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 18:53
    Photo ID: 6524434
    VIRIN: 210217-F-CQ965-389
    Resolution: 6839x3105
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1 Lancer heads to DM's Boneyard [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bomber
    ellsworth afb
    b-1
    davis-monthan afb

