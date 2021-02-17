B-1 Lancer heads to DM's Boneyard

A B-1 Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is guided to its designated parking spot on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Feb. 17, 2021. Divesting 17 B-1s, while retaining all of the associated maintenance manpower, allows Air Force Global Strike Command to focus maintenance and depot-level manpower on the remaining aircraft. The Air Force is following through on the authorization provided in the National Defense Authorization Act. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Turnbull)

