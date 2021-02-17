B-1 Lancer heads to DM's Boneyard

A B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., parks after landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Feb. 17, 2021. Divesting aircraft with the least amount of usable life allows Air Force Global Strike Command to prioritize the health of the fleet and crew training. The Air Force is following through on the authorization provided in the National Defense Authorization Act. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Turnbull)

