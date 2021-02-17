A B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., comes to a halt after landing on the flightline in front of the air traffic control tower at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Feb. 17, 2021. The divestment of 17 B-1 aircraft from the fleet is the beginning of the retirement of legacy bombers that will pave the way for the B-21 Bomber to be brought online. The Air Force is following through on the authorization provided in the National Defense Authorization Act. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Turnbull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 18:53 Photo ID: 6524433 VIRIN: 210217-F-CQ965-307 Resolution: 4365x3153 Size: 1.01 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-1 Lancer heads to DM's Boneyard [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.