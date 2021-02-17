Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1 Lancer heads to DM's Boneyard [Image 3 of 5]

    B-1 Lancer heads to DM's Boneyard

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    355th Wing

    A B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., comes to a halt after landing on the flightline in front of the air traffic control tower at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Feb. 17, 2021. The divestment of 17 B-1 aircraft from the fleet is the beginning of the retirement of legacy bombers that will pave the way for the B-21 Bomber to be brought online. The Air Force is following through on the authorization provided in the National Defense Authorization Act. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Turnbull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 18:53
    Photo ID: 6524433
    VIRIN: 210217-F-CQ965-307
    Resolution: 4365x3153
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1 Lancer heads to DM's Boneyard [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    bomber
    ellsworth afb
    b-1
    davis-monthan afb
    lancer

