A B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., comes to a halt after landing on the flightline in front of the air traffic control tower at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Feb. 17, 2021. The divestment of 17 B-1 aircraft from the fleet is the beginning of the retirement of legacy bombers that will pave the way for the B-21 Bomber to be brought online. The Air Force is following through on the authorization provided in the National Defense Authorization Act. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Turnbull)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 18:53
|Photo ID:
|6524433
|VIRIN:
|210217-F-CQ965-307
|Resolution:
|4365x3153
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1 Lancer heads to DM's Boneyard [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT