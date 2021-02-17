A B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Feb. 17, 2021. The divestiture of the B-1 is necessary in order for the Air Force to create an even more lethal, agile and sustainable force with a greater competitive edge in today’s fight. The Air Force is following through on the authorization provided in the National Defense Authorization Act. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Turnbull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 18:53 Photo ID: 6524431 VIRIN: 210217-F-CQ965-1021 Resolution: 7085x3144 Size: 1007.27 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-1 Lancer heads to DM's Boneyard [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.