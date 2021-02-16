Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Laboon Conducts Flight Operations with HSC 22 [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Laboon Conducts Flight Operations with HSC 22

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2021) – An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the
    the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 16, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 18:40
    Photo ID: 6524429
    VIRIN: 210216-N-UL352-1051
    Resolution: 4637x3091
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Laboon Conducts Flight Operations with HSC 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HSC22
    Sailors
    destroyer
    US Navy
    USS Laboon
    MH-60S Seahawk

