USS Laboon Conducts Flight Operations with HSC 22

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2021) – An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the

the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 16, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN