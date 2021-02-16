ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2021) – An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the
the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 16, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 18:40
|Photo ID:
|6524429
|VIRIN:
|210216-N-UL352-1051
|Resolution:
|4637x3091
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Laboon Conducts Flight Operations with HSC 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
