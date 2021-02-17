USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Kanawha

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) –Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Abel Paniagua, from Chino, California, fires a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 17, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

