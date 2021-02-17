ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) sails behind the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196), left, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) as they conduct a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 17, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 18:40 Photo ID: 6524430 VIRIN: 210217-N-UL352-1015 Resolution: 4640x3088 Size: 1.88 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Kanawha [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.