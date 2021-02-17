ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Christopher Meinert, right, from St. Louis, instructs Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Abel Paniagua, from Chino, California, on where to fire a shot line before a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 17, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 18:40
|Photo ID:
|6524427
|VIRIN:
|210217-N-UL352-1051
|Resolution:
|4640x3088
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Kanawha [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
