    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Kanawha [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Kanawha

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) man the rails as Laboon pulls alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) for a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 17, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 18:40
    Photo ID: 6524424
    VIRIN: 210217-N-UL352-1027
    Resolution: 4380x2915
    Size: 437.27 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Kanawha [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Kanawha
    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Kanawha
    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Kanawha
    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Kanawha
    USS Laboon Conducts Flight Operations with HSC 22
    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Kanawha

    RAS
    Navy
    Sailors
    Destroyer
    Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Laboon

