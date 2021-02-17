USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Kanawha

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) man the rails as Laboon pulls alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) for a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 17, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

