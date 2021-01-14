Kolton Rottinghaus, 51st Fighter Wing Safety Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard manager, cleans a shotgun at Osan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2021. The BASH program ensures the 51st FW mission readiness and combat capability by providing the safest flying environment possible. The program is designed to reduce risk to aircrews, aircraft, and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 00:22 Photo ID: 6523519 VIRIN: 210114-F-HT863-1204 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.13 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BASH keeps Osan's flightline safe [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.